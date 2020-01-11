Ravens defensive coordinator: A guy as big as Derrick Henry shouldn’t be able to run like that

Getty Images

Derrick Henry is almost unfair.

That’s how Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale feels about the Titans running back who had 204 yards from scrimmage in last week’s win over the Patriots. Martindale said it’s just not natural for Henry, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, to be able to move as well as he does.

“He’s like one of those guys the kids create on Madden,” Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “You shouldn’t be that big and be able to run like he runs. Obviously, we’re gonna have to bring our lunch pail, work hat, and just go play football with him.”

The good news for the Ravens is that they’ve had Henry’s number: In two career games against the Ravens, one in 2017 and one in 2018, Henry has totaled just 15 carries for 47 yards, plus three catches for 15 yards. It’s probably not realistic to think the Ravens could hold Henry in check to that extent tonight, but they’re hoping he doesn’t look like the video game creation he looked like last week.