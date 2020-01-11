Stefon Diggs goes deep for Vikings TD

Getty Images

Last week, Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs grew frustrated at his lack of involvement in the offense. No such issues this week.

Diggs caught a 41-yard touchdown pass on the Vikings’ second possession to tie today’s game in San Francisco at 7-7.

Diggs beat cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who’s having a tough game early on. Witherspoon was also flagged for pass interference on the drive.

It was the second touchdown catch of Diggs’ postseason career, the previous one being one of the most memorable plays in NFL history, the Minneapolis Miracle to lead the Vikings to a victory over the Saints. This one wasn’t quite as dramatic, but it was another big play.