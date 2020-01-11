Texans rule out Jahleel Addae, Jordan Akins

Getty Images

The Texans downgraded safety Jahleel Addae and Jordan Akins, announcing neither traveled with the team to Kansas City.

Addae started against the Bills after starting three regular-season games, and he played 30 snaps before injuring his knee.

The Texans have Mike Adams to fill in.

Adams played 55 snaps against the Bills and made five tackles, a tackle for loss and forced a fumble.

Akins played all 16 games in the regular season but missed last week’s playoff game with a hamstring injury.

Both Addae and Akins were limited in Friday’s practice and listed as questionable. The Texans also have tight end Darren Fells listed as questionable, adding him onto the practice report Friday with a hip injury.