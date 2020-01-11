Titans lead 14-0 after Ryan Tannehill’s second touchdown pass

AP

The Titans’ first touchdown was set up by safety Kevin Byard‘s interception of Lamar Jackson. Their second came after the Ravens failed to convert a fourth-down play.

Linebacker David Long tackled Jackson short of the line to gain on fourth-and-one at the Baltimore 45 on the first play of the second quarter.

On the next play, Ryan Tannehill found Kalif Raymond running free down the middle of the field.

It initially appeared Tannehill overthew Raymond, who turned around Marlon Humphrey. But Raymond caught the 45-yard pass for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The Ravens appear out of sync early, with Jackson going 3-for-6 for 22 yards and the interception. He has rushed for 19 yards on five carries.

Baltimore will need its largest postseason comeback to advance to the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens never have rallied for a playoff win when trailing by more than seven points.