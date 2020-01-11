Titans lead Ravens 14-6 at halftime on scoring drives of 35, 45 yards

Getty Images

Who would have predicted the Ravens would score only six points in the first half?

The Titans out-Raven’d the Ravens in the first half, holding a 14-6 lead at halftime.

Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes as the Titans took advantage of short fields for scoring drives of 35 and 45 yards.

The Ravens, who last played a meaningful game on Dec. 22, looked out of sync until their final drive when they went 91 yards in 14 plays. But Baltimore had to settle for a chip-shot field goal from Justin Tucker on the final play of the half after reaching the Tennessee 4-yard line.

Jackson had fewer than 100 yards passing until the final drive. He finished the first half 12-for-22 for 169 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice — both coming on the final drive of the half –and rushed for 27 yards on nine carries.

The Ravens threw an interception, turned it over on downs and went three-and-out on their first three possessions. They ended the half with field goals of 49 and 22 yards.

On their first scoring drive, Jackson took a similar hit from Jeffery Simmons that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz took from Jadeveon Clowney last week. Wentz left the game with a concussion. Jackson was not injured but protested the non-call from Bill Vinovich’s crew following the quarterback’s run.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram, returning after injuring his left calf in Week 16, ended the first half standing on the sideline with his calf wrapped. He has five carries for 15 yards.

Tannehill was 6-of-10 for 79 yards and two touchdowns, with Jonnu Smith and Kalif Raymond making highlight-reel touchdown catches of 12 and 45 yards respectively.

Derrick Henry, the league’s leading rusher, has 56 yards on 11 carries.