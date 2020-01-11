Tom Brady plans to play in 2020, but says future can wait for now

Posted by Charean Williams on January 11, 2020, 7:38 PM EST
It was only a week ago that the Patriots’ season ended, so nothing has changed for Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback has taken time off since his team’s loss to the Titans in the wild-card round. Brady said Saturday he has not started thinking about his future.

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“The contract things I think a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up,” Brady told him Gray on Westwood One Radio on Saturday, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “That is not my concern at this point. It has been about decompressing and lessen my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.

“Like I said, I’ve loved playing football and I have loved playing for this organization, so I really don’t know what it is going to look like moving forward and I am just taking things day-by-day. We’re a week removed from the end of our season. There’s a lot of time to figure these things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point and I am sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.”

Brady, 42, reiterated what he said postgame last week: He plans to play somewhere in 2020. Brady long has said he wants to play until he’s 45.

But he does not expect a quick decision on his future.

“I know there’s speculation. There always is,” Brady said. “That is part of being in professional sports and being a professional athlete. When people aren’t talking about this season, they want to talk about next season and the reality is next season is quite a ways away. I have some other things that are happening at this time, like I said spending some time with my family and my loved ones and giving them the time they need. Then as people begin to plan for next season, like I said, these things will take care of themselves.”

Brady has six Super Bowl rings, but he did not have his best season. He completed 60.8 percent of his passes in the regular season for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His final pass of the loss to the Titans last week was intercepted by former teammate Logan Ryan and returned 9 yards for a touchdown with nine seconds remaining.

Still, Brady is doing things at his age that previously have never been done.

“It’s always been proving it to myself and being motivated internally to push myself to the limits,” Brady said. “Sometimes the limits push back. I have experienced that. But I also think I am been inspired by so many people who have pushed the limits. I’ve watched a lot of movies. I love watching documentaries of incredible human feats and they are inspiring when people climb these mountains and do things that people never thought were possible.

“I am at a certain point in my career where people think that what I am doing is to a degree impossible. For me, it is about continuing to prove to myself that I can lay it all on the line and we can still still try and achieve the ultimate goal, which is winning Super Bowls.”

41 responses to “Tom Brady plans to play in 2020, but says future can wait for now

  5. Favre 2.0. Give it up Brady, go do some commercials or something if you need to keep busy. Your arm is only going to get worse over the next 6/7 months. Don’t cheat yourself now, actually keep cheating yourself, the downfall and tears of your loser fan base is gonna keep me hydrated for many many years.

  6. I think he will be back with the Patriots provided he has some decent protection throughout the season and some decent receivers. I wonder if Danny Amendola could return?

  11. burtmustin says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:47 pm
  14. oiler1980 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:52 pm
    Just appreciate what he has done haters. I’m sure you would if he played the last 20 years for your team.

    Well guess what, he didn’t. And you losers propped him up to an annoying level that you will be treated accordingly….. get used to it big babies

  16. ghostofmyra says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:54 pm
    ——-
    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  19. Who cares, dude is 42 going on 82. Put your MAGA hat on and ride off into the sunset. The NFL will be fine.

  20. Gotta love how people pretend like Logan Ryan fooled Brady and undercut the route, or took away a 50/50 ball.
    In reality it hit his sorry receiver, who was probably interfered with, in the shoulder and Logan said “look what I found”.

  21. I know he has a beautiful wife & kids that he loves. That’s why I can’t understand why he constantly places football as a priority ahead of them. Most men in his situation will cite spending more time with his family as a reason to put football behind them.
    It appears that Tom Brady has his entire identity wrapped up in football and would really be miserable without it. Despite how much he says he loves & values his family.

  22. Cut the cord Tom. Belichick is ruthless, couldn’t care less what the fanbase thinks or wants, and will not wait three years too long to kick you to the curb like Mara and the NY Giants finally did with Eli.

  23. Brady mentioned “decompressing”, but when I first read it I thought it said “decomposing”.

    Let him decompose on some other team’s roster, please.

  24. This is the first January Brady has had off in nine years. Take your time Tom. But when the process ends, please stay in NE.

    After 8 straight AFC championship appearances, missing it one time makes you think it’s over?

    Keep on predicting the demise of the dynasty. Brady says he has more to prove, and he will prove you wrong.

  25. sityourselfdown says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:59 pm
    Bradys career is unmatched

    ——
    Won’t ever be matched.

  27. sityourselfdown says:
    January 11, 2020 at 8:02 pm
  31. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 11, 2020 at 8:00 pm
    It will be a very interesting offseason for the 6 time World Champion Patriots.

    That sentiment will wear down over the next 10 years without winning Super Bowls and you have to settle for just being a regular organization will just being hopeful to make the playoffs. The high you guys are still on will come down and it’s gonna suck once you realize you are irrelevant

    😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  32. ricko1112 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 8:01 pm
    People thinking the Patriots are going to fall off a cliff are delusional… Wishful thinking by the bandwagon!

    ——
    Nobody is going to accuse the Patriots of an easy schedule next year. With the right moves and if Bill sticks around they’ll be in contention.

  33. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    January 11, 2020 at 7:53 pm
    The playoffs are still going. Who cares about the pats. They’re irrelevant right now.
    ——
    You posted a comment in a Pats topic so not that irrelevant. 🙂

  35. Brady has become a master at the weekly “Look at Me” presser. Jerry Jones is envious.

  36. ghostofmyra says:
    January 11, 2020 at 8:18 pm
    —-
    #triggered
    #SoEasy

    😂

  37. I hope these articles don’t drag on. Whatever the rumors, I’d bet Brady is back on the Pats, they will get a few pieces to improve the o-line and offense, and Pats will be right back in the SB mix again next year, and we can then hear the same recycled “is Brady done” headlines until they win the SB again.

  38. 54 year old Eagles fan. Brady is the top QB of all time if not top 3. I’m not a fan. I hate him as much as the next but as a typical Philadelphia fan I’ll tell you how it is without a sugar coat. Anyone would want their QB to be as good\lucky\whatever as he has for 2 decades.

  39. He says he still has something to prove. My guess is that he wants to prove that he can win a championship without Belichick coaching him.

  41. Love all of the soft serve ice cream eating haters spewing their nonsense. Oh I wouldn’t want him on my team cuz my quarterback is cool and can run. We might not have any Lombardi trophies but we will next year you’ll see.

