Aaron Rodgers hoped Packers wouldn’t get “hosed” on Jimmy Graham spot

Getty Images

The Packers were able to run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter after an Aaron Rodgers pass to tight end Jimmy Graham was ruled to be a first down on the field.

That spot was reviewed and replays appeared to show Graham down short of the line, but officials ruled that the evidence was not conclusive enough to overturn the call. After the game, Rodgers was asked about the call and referenced a first quarter call that saw the Packers lose a challenge because officials ruled there wasn’t clear evidence of a fumble recovery by the Green Bay defense.

“We kinda got hosed in that first quarter one. I was hoping we didn’t get hosed again,” Rodgers said at his postgame press conference.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that he believed Graham was short and such a call would have stood if it had been made on the field, but “that’s how it goes.”