Bill O’Brien: 24-0 is a good lead, but no lead is safe against the Chiefs

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien looked a little shellshocked after his team went from winning 24-0 to losing 51-31 today in Kansas City.

O’Brien said at his post-game press conference that the Texans knew coming in that even a big early lead wouldn’t necessarily be big enough.

“24-0 was a really good lead, no doubt about it, but I don’t think any lead is safe versus these guys, and that’s why we felt like we needed 50 points. And we weren’t able to do that,” O’Brien said.

Asked if the loss is on him, O’Brien said it’s fair to say that.

“Yeah, we definitely have to coach better. We didn’t do enough to put our guys in position to make enough plays. We have to do a better job of coaching,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien will take plenty of criticism in Houston and around the NFL this offseason. Reaching the divisional round of the playoffs is a solid end to the season, but this loss was ugly.