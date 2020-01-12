Broncos fire OC Rich Scangarello

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has shaken up his coaching staff after his first season in Denver.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Scangarello had been the quarterbacks coach for the 49ers for two years before taking the Denver job.

The Broncos finished the regular season 28th in points scored and total yards of offense. They opened the year 3-8 with Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen at quarterback, but won four of their final five games after turning to second-round pick Drew Lock.

The offense looked better in those weeks, but the team clearly doesn’t think Scangarello is the right guy to continue Lock’s development in 2020 and beyond.