Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as head coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired their next head coach.

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is the Browns’ new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The Browns couldn’t officially hire Stefanski until the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs, and less than 24 hours after Saturday’s loss to the 49ers, the hiring was made.

That hiring may get renewed scrutiny, given the performance of the Vikings’ offense in that loss in San Francisco, and especially given the fourth quarter play calling, when the Vikings continued to attempt to establish the run even when they were facing a 17-point deficit.

But the Browns’ interest in Stefanski goes far beyond one game. In fact, Paul DePodesta, the Browns’ longtime analytics strategist, reportedly wanted Stefanski last year, when the Browns hired Freddie Kitchens instead. The Browns still need to hire a G.M., and they will want someone whose philosophy aligns with those of Stefanski and DePodesta.

With the Browns’ vacancy filled, the coach hiring season is over, and all 32 NFL teams have a head coach.

74 responses to “Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as head coach

  7. Alright, now get Josh some weapons on offense and bring the GOAT back so that they can resume their rightful place at the top….:)

  8. As a Vikings fan, I am thrilled with this. Now either put Kubiak as the OC, and if he doesn’t want that job, circle back to Shurmur.

  13. Poor guy gets to go to one of the worst-run organizations to be a head coach. I guess on the bright side: if he turns them around he is a hero and if he fails it will likely be blamed on the inept owner again so he will likely get a chance again somewhere else. I wonder if Josh McDaniels seriously considered this job or figured he’d just wait for Bill to retire.

  15. Finally, cooler heads prevailed. This should’ve happened last year. Didn’t expect logic from the Haslams. Go Browns!!! Woof! Woof! Woof!

  17. I don’t know how you take the browns job strictly off ownership when there’s no GM even in place. He better have gotten a five year deal.

  19. Must have spent the entire week prepping for his interview…He sure didn’t have his offense ready to play yesterday. Get dominated and look completely unprepared on Saturday, and then get a promotion and a raise on Sunday. Good riddance.

  24. Another stupid decision by the Browns. Hitting a HC before your GM? NFL needs to get the moron owner to sell this team.

  26. It had to be someone,and he’s got as good a shot at being successful as anyone else. You never know until you try. Next year, Cleveland.

  27. Brilliant and inspired move because if you can’t trust an offensive coordinator whose offenses were inconsistent at best, who can you trust?

  30. The Browns are the Browns…the Bears are the Bears and the Lions are the Lions. These organizations are in a perpetual losing “funk,” and they’ve forgotten how to be winners. Don’t look for any of them to turn things around any time soon.

  33. Sometimes Josh, the best job is the one you already have. If you are really interested in being head coach of the Browns, you will have another opportunity to interview for it at the end of next season.

  34. Prediction: Robert Salah will be a Hall of Fame head coach. He reminds me of Bill Cowher when he roamed the sidelines. I remember when he coached the Browns special teams. He ran up and down the sidelines willing his players to greatness. I hope Stefanski can lead men to greatness. Yesterday, not so much. Niners made every offense look bad this year.

  35. McDaniels denied again. I wonder if the Colts thing had anything to do with it…
    It certainly should!

  36. I really don’t know if he is a good coach or coordinator – but people saying he got spanked yesterday are ridiculous. No one wins every game they play. Also, they played arguably the best team in football. One game against a very good team should not be a reason why he shouldn’t be the coach in Cleveland. Use a real argument.

  37. I like this hire for the Brownies but this team needs a drill sergeant not a buddy buddy. Put your foot down day one and dont be afraid to get rid of the cancer no matter who it is. Stefanski is that kind of coach but it’s the Brownies. They will find a way to destroy it

  38. He’ll be a better coach than OC. Experience in all aspects of the game. Surround him with talented assistants and he’ll be a good head coach.

  39. Now that DePodesta is fully in charge I guess we can trade away all the good players and start tanking again. 0-32 here we come!

  maxtheshoe says:
    January 12, 2020 at 12:26 pm
    why do I think in a year or 2 the Browns will be looking for another head coach…?
    Maybe I'm going out on a limb here but maybe it's because since buying the team in 2012 Stefanski will become Haslam's 7th HC?

  43. So, what are you saying? that he threw the game in order to expedite his hiring, or that he’s not the coach the Browns think he is?

  "But the Browns' interest in Stefanski goes far beyond one game."
    I would hope the interest in any man who is going to guide a franchise and be paid multiple millions for the trouble goes far beyond one game.

  45. Very bright, even-keeled coach who has worked in several offensive roles learning from some good coaches. Hopefully, Kevin will help make a winner out of the Browns. Even more hopefully, he and his new GM will poach the left side of the Viking’s current O-line!

  46. I’m a Vikings fan. I’m fine with this. In Stefanski’s defense, he’d probably say he did what he could with that offensive line. But I’m still fine with it.

  49. As a Vikings fan…..Thank God! And good luck Cleveland.

    His unimaginative game plans and game calling wont be missed. I’ll give it until Week 6 before there’s a full on mutiny in Cleveland. Phew!!!!

  50. So we’re up to three teams that passed on prime HC candidate Eric bieniemy for lesser hires. Nothing to see here.

  54. “and especially given the fourth quarter play calling, when the Vikings continued to attempt to establish the run, even when they were facing a 17-point deficit”.

    That is 100% Zimmer’s responsibility. He is the guy who refuses to let his OC call pass plays and also refuses to let his quarterback audible to a pass play even if there are 9 defenders in the box. Stefanski is lucky to get away from Zimmer while he can.

  58. Interesting that both Pats and Vikings fans were more than happy to drive their OC’s to the airport. Here in NE we’re hoping for a change.

  64. Now that McDaniels is staying in NE I wonder if that makes Brady a tad more inclined to stay. He won’t have to learn a new offense if JM had gone and Pats had gotten a new OC.

  65. That hiring may get renewed scrutiny, given the performance of the Vikings’ offense in that loss in San Francisco, and especially given the fourth quarter play calling, when the Vikings continued to attempt to establish the run even when they were facing a 17-point deficit.

    In Stefanski’s defense, that may have had more to do with Zimmer than Stefanski. I can’t imagine he’ll be any worse than Kitchens. Let’s give the guy a chance before you label him a mistake. However, it is the Browns so it’s probably fair to assume it’s a mistake since just about everything they do is a mistake. It’s not without reason that Cleveland is referred to as the mistake on the lake.

  69. This hire is why the Browns are the Browns. He ran an offense that was terrible at times with the talent he had. The Browns needed to make a statement with this hire and they did just that. A swing and a miss. Better than Freddie, but really who isn’t. Now we will hear that he was their guy all along. Good Grief.

