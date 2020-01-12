Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game in wild one over Texans

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
Getty Images

It would be nearly impossible to start a game in a worse way than the Chiefs did Sunday.

But impossible needs a new definition after what the Chiefs did to the Texans.

The Chiefs came back for a 51-31 win in the divisional round, overcoming an early deficit with 41 unanswered points. Totally normal.

The Chiefs will now host the sixth-seeded Titans in next week’s AFC Championship Game. The Titans were the last team to beat the Chiefs, taking a 35-32 decision in Week 10.

As long ago as that seems, there was a point Sunday when the Texans were blowing out the top remaining seed, taking advantage of multiple special teams mistakes by the Chiefs, including a blocked punt for a touchdown and a fumble on a punt return by Tyreek Hill.

As strange as it sounds when you type the words and read them back to yourself, the game turned when the Texans elected to settle for the field goal which gave them a 24-0 lead.

They were initially going to go for it, but after a timeout, Texans coach Bill O’Brien decided to play it safe. Then, for some reason, he didn’t.

Going for a fake punt in Chiefs territory on the next possession was a terrible idea, poorly executed. Safety Justin Reid took the direct snap, but ran straight into the arms of Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen and the rout was on. Which isn’t something you say when the score’s still 24-0 the other direction.

That was the snowflake that triggered the avalanche, as the Chiefs proceeded to score touchdowns on their next seven possessions, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed disappointed to have to settle for a field goal on the eighth.

Mahomes finished the game with five touchdown passes, completing 23-of-35 passes for 321 yards.

Tight end Travis Kelce and running back Damien Williams scored three touchdowns each, with all three of Kelce’s coming during the furious second-quarter comeback which saw them take the lead before halftime.

During that run, he suffered a hamstring injury, and was initially ruled questionable to return.

He came back. It was a metaphor. Same with the Chiefs announcing late in the fourth quarter they were out of fireworks because they scored too often.

The stunning nature of the loss will create plenty of (reasonable) questions about the future of many people in Houston, specifically O’Brien and his staff after such an abrupt collapse.

But focusing on the Texans Sunday would be wrong. This wasn’t about one team giving something away. It was about another team taking it.

Permalink 68 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

68 responses to “Chiefs advance to AFC Championship Game in wild one over Texans

  2. Bill O’Brien made the mistake of the playoffs when he called for a fake punt while up 24-7, a HC needs to think about ramifications if a play doesn’t work.

    Then, he somehow calls for a FG down by 17 in the 4th quarter before his QB reminded him of the situation.

    Fire O’Brien ASAP if not sooner.

  12. I didn’t see it – I was too busy bundling my mahomes and auto policies.

    My insurance is now slightly pudgy and benefits from a roster which is filled with extraordinary talent, has absolutely no respect for human decency, and is led by a QB on a rookie contract.

    You’d better win now Andy, while Mahomes is making less than $3 million per year and allowing you to field a squad of track stars – Belichick, Harbaugh, and the NFL have literally handed it to you.

    Sadly, only you can screw this up – and you probably will.

  13. Remember when KC spotted the Texans 24 points, then decided to play and went on a 51-7 run?

    All jokes aside… O’Brien was going to punt with about 8 minutes left, down by 3 scores. He clearly doesn’t understand “foosball”.

  15. Houston gave up a 50-burger.
    Don’t see how they can bring back their D-coordinator next season.

  17. Chiefs have to win it all this year because next year, they’re going to have no other option buy to give Mahomes with the richest contract ever.

  18. This is on Bill O’Brien. He absolutely suck. No trust in his offense, kick field goal on 4 and 1. No trust in his defense, let’s fake a punt when we up 24-7. He needs to go ASAP

  20. It is refreshing to see a real QB win – not one of those running backs who think they can throw. This game proves that this KC team is filled with leaders and men of principle and backbone. Next week will feature two gritty teams who will give us one of the best games in history.

    Congrats to Patrick and to Coach Porky Pig.

  21. 4th and inches with the game on the line BoB had to be persuaded to not punt the football. What a loser.

  25. Ten minutes since this game finished — why is Bill O’Brien still employed by the Texans? Don’t wait until you get back to Houston. Do it NOW! Fire him! Fire him!

  26. Now there’s a video making the rounds of O’Brien yelling and swearing at a Texans fan.

    See ya, moron.

  32. Mirror mirror on the wall who’s the dumbest head coach of all? Bill , no sense being stupid if you don’t show it! Leave and take Romeo with you.

  33. And the choker of the year AWARD goes to Watson
    And the most overrated qb of the year award goes to Watson

  36. If I’m the Houston ownership I would fire Bill O’Brien all his coaching staff for losing a 24 point lead in the second quarter, mismanaging his timeouts and for that awful call on the fake punt, which gave the Chiefs more momentum.

  37. ghostofmyra says:

    Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.
    ==============================================

    Just players who break the bones of toddlers.

  38. Texans shouldn’t have gone for that fake punt it changed the entire game. Chiefs just had all momentum after the second quarter. Now can the Chiefs stop Henry?

  39. The FG attempt and make was the right call. The Texans were up 24-0 and in potential control. The fake punt was a hideous mistake that led a series of momentum robbing events that pummeled a Texans team into offseason oblivion. At 10:58 of the second the Texans had a historic lead, and at halftime Houston was done.

    They join the Ravens in somewhat ignominious and historic losses and their fans can, quite frankly, shut up about the Patriots!

  41. Watson and Jackson are rbs pretending to be qbs. They’re both krapernick 2.0 and krapernick 2.1

  45. O’Brien pooped his pants . He had no clue how to coach/play with a lead . He will get fired and Houston will hire Josh McDaniels who will set the franchise back even more lol

  47. Michael E says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:42 pm
    ghostofmyra says:

    Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.
    ==============================================

    Just players who break the bones of toddlers.

    ——-
    And kick pregnant women in the abdomen

  48. Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.
    ———————————————

    They are from Missouri, genius.
    Also, they are chock-full of woman-beaters.

    Other than that, yeah! You’re right on!

  49. Nice comeback by the Chiefs.

    Good season Texans. Unlike the R*vens who I have no respect for whatsoever I will tip my hat to the Texans for a good season. Chiefs were better but that’s how it goes in sports.

  52. brady1515 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:46 pm
    O’Brien pooped his pants . He had no clue how to coach/play with a lead . He will get fired and Houston will hire Josh McDaniels who will set the franchise back even more lol

    If you really believe that you are (Boston) delusional. If JM was soooo sought after then someone would have already picked him up. He isn’t even the best guy left? I’ll say it again, give me one coach with sustained success after leaving Bill. There is tree. There is also no spoon.

  54. SWFLPC.INC says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:49 pm
    Michael E says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:42 pm
    ghostofmyra says:
    Congrats Kansas!
    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.
    ==============================================
    Just players who break the bones of toddlers.
    ——-
    And kick pregnant women in the abdomen
    ___
    And ruin your day

  55. ghostofmyra says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:32 pm
    Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.
    ********************************

  56. ghostofmyra says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:32 pm
    Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.
    ********************************

    Missouri Genius!!!

  57. Damn, what was so funny with the Texans players after the Chiefs stormed back. They kept laughing and laughing all the way until the game was out of control…then they were solemn.

  58. Given all the noise about Lamar being the GOAT this year and the hype each week about this unstoppable, revolutionary Ravens offense, it’s strange, but right now it’s almost as if we are where we should be: talking about how Mahomes, and not Lamar, is the MVP and best rising QB by a mile- and who actually has a chance to win a SB. And talking about how Lamar is 0-2 in the playoffs and looking lost in his reads and throwing with very poor mechanics, which should be highly concerning to the Ravens if they ever want to win a playoff game, let alone a Super Bowl.
    So glad we are in the real season where you find out which teams and players are real, and which are hype machines.

  60. You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.

    ===

    Another one obsessed.

  61. jkb0162 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:45 pm
    The way they brushed off a 24-0 deficit was scary and impressive. Think this is the Superbowl winner here
    —-
    A team that won in Foxboro and then whooped those arrogant cheating frauds in Baltimore will have something to say about that. Don’t underestimate them Chiefs.

  62. ghostofmyra says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.
    ———–
    dude … get a grip, you have serious case of Pats Derangement Syndrome.

  63. jbaxt says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Remember when KC spotted the Texans 24 points, then decided to play and went on a 51-7 run?

    All jokes aside… O’Brien was going to punt with about 8 minutes left, down by 3 scores. He clearly doesn’t understand “foosball”.
    _______________________

    Guys stop thinking you know more about football than NFL coaches. They have a lot to consider on 4th down with minimal time. Just because you line up in punt formation, doesn’t mean you’re going to punt.
    There is a reason you are sitting in your armchair and they are coaching. Please…stay in your lane.

  64. Michael E says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:42 pm
    ghostofmyra says:

    Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.

    Your owner has a history of drafting, signing, and employing scumbags. In 2012 alone, the organization had two domestic murder-suicides, one at the hands of a player, Jovan Belcher, and the other at the hands of another employee.
    ► Since November 2017, three players have been suspended for alleged violence against women or children during their time with the team. The latest is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whose audio recording aired on local TV suggesting he broke the arm of his 3-year-old son.
    ► Since 2015, the team also acquired at least three players who were kicked off of college teams for alleged domestic violence, including defensive end Frank Clark. The other two are Hill and defensive back Justin Cox.

    I hope Vrabel instructs his players to teach these scumbags what it is like to be in the other person’s shoes. How anyone can root for this team is beyond me.

  65. BoB’s horrible strategic decision-making and the failures of his ex-coaches just makes me appreciate Bill Bellichick even more. He must do all the thinking for everyone.

  66. ghostofmyra says:
    January 12, 2020 at 6:32 pm
    Congrats Kansas!

    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way

    ——
    “Kansas” lolololololol. You and your post = 🤡. Glad to see that wasn’t unnoticed.

    Stop posting before you embarrass yourself even more.

  67. Worst playoff game I’ve ever seen. The NFL really outdid themselves with this one. They don’t try to hide it anymore. These games just look so scripted and fake. From the awful officiating to coaches making dumb decisions that a little kid wouldn’t playing Madden, this once great game has become a nauseating cringefest. It wouldn’t surprise me at this point if the league is rigging a Chiefs vs. Packers super bowl to celebrate their 100th season.

  68. thecape15 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:01 pm
    You guys are doing it the right way, no cheating coach, no cheating QB, and no scumbag owner. Once again, doing it the right way.

    ===

    Another one obsessed.

    ——
    “Kansas” looooooool.

    As epic a self own as I’ve ever seen on PFT. 😂😂😂😂

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!