Chiefs get on the board after big return

Getty Images

The Chiefs waited until they were down a couple dozen points to start.

But then, they started quickly, in a relative sense.

A 58-yard kickoff return by Mecole Hardman was followed two plays later by a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Damien Williams, as the Chiefs cut Houston’s lead to 24-7.

It’s still going to take a monumental achievement for them to come all the way back (or a monumental collapse by the Texans), but the ability to score quickly has served the Chiefs well all year.