Chiefs right back in it, of course

AP

The Chiefs began crawling out of the hole the same way they got into it, with big plays on special teams.

After a 58-yard kickoff return led to their first touchdown, they cut the lead to 24-14 after a mysterious decision to fake punt by Texans coach Bill O’Brien deep in his own territory (after deciding to kick a short field goal on fourth-and-1 on the previous possession).

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen made a brilliant open field tackle of Texans safety Justin Reid on the attempt), which set up a quick touchdown to Travis Kelce.

Then Texans return man DeAndre Carter fumbled the next kickoff, and Kelce scored again to make it 24-21 in the second quarter, in a wild swing of events.

That capped a string of three touchdowns in three minutes and 24 seconds for the Chiefs, and what was once a blowout is now very much a game.

Or drunk, one of the two.