Chiefs roar back, to take halftime lead on Texans

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Texans contain multitudes.

After a ridiculous and amazing first half of football, the Chiefs have taken a 28-24 lead.

The Texans opened the game by scoring the first 24 points, but then came a hail of special teams miscues of their own and the Chiefs came back to reclaim the lead less than a quarter later.

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter, three of them to tight end Travis Kelce, who overcame an early drop to play an incredible half.

The Texans drove into position for a late field goal, but it missed wide, because 55 points would have been too many in a half.

And that’s the amazing part, there’s another half of this to come. Who knows what could be next?