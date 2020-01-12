Chiefs with impressive drive to start second half

Getty Images

The Chiefs started the second half the way they finished the first, except without the guy who did most of the damage.

The Chiefs extended their lead to 34-24 on the opening drive of the third quarter, with Damien Williams scoring his second touchdown of the day after a couple of Patrick Mahomes runs.

The job they’ve done on offense since falling into a 24-0 hole has been impressive, but after the break they were without tight end Travis Kelce.

After he caught three touchdowns during their second quarter rally, he wasn’t on the field during the most recent drive.

The Chiefs announced he was questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

UPDATE 5:21 p.m. ET: Kelce was back on the field after one series, and immediately caught a 28-yard pass to go over 100 yards for the game.