Chris Jones inactive for Chiefs

The Chiefs have suffered a big loss on their defensive line.

Chris Jones, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury, tried to work out in pregame warmups and couldn’t do it, and the Chiefs have made him inactive today against the Texans. Jones is a key piece in the Chiefs’ defense, and they’ll miss him.

The good news for the Chiefs is that tight end Travis Kelce, also listed as questionable, is active.

For the Texans, wide receiver Will Fuller is back and active after being listed as questionable.

The Chiefs’ inactives are Jones, CB Morris Claiborne, OL Jackson Barton, QB Chad Henne, OL Andrew Wylie, OL Ryan Hunter and LB Darron Lee.

The Texans’ inactives are WR Steven Mitchell, CB Cornell Armstrong, S Jahleel Addae, OT Elijah Nkansah, TE Jordan Akins, DE Carlos Watkins and NT Eddie Vanderdoes.