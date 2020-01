Getty Images

Houston’s first-half collapse, after leading 24-0, was punctuated by receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffering a rib injury.

According to Tracy Wolfson of CBS, Hopkins received an X-ray. He jogged to the playing area after the third quarter began, but before the Texans had a possession.

Hopkins returned to action for his team’s opening drive of the half, which came after the Chiefs scored a touchdown to make the score 35-24.

In the first half, Hopkins caught five passes for 59 yards.