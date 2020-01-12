Derrick Henry: Stats are good, win is better

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is breaking records while helping the team keep its season alive.

Henry ran 30 times for 195 yards in Saturday night’s 28-12 thumping of the Ravens and that makes three straight games that Henry has gone for at least 180 yards on the ground. He’s also run for more yards through four playoff games than any player in history and his 377 yards in two games this year are the most in back-to-back postseason games.

If all the work on the ground wasn’t enough, Henry also threw a touchdown pass to Corey Davis to spur his team to the AFC title game. After the game, Henry said the win mattered more than his individual exploits.

“I am more happy that we won. The stats and all of that stuff is good. But we got the win, and we are advancing. That’s the most important thing to me,” Henry said, via ESPN.com.

The nice thing for Henry and the Titans is that there’s a pretty clear correlation between his big days and wins for the Titans. Should he go off again next Sunday, he may get to cap a momentous run in the Super Bowl.