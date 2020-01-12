Disastrous start for the Chiefs continues

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ postseason struggles have lasted for years.

Today, they’re landing like an avalanche.

The Texans are now up 14-0 in the first five minutes, after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown by Lonnie Johnson for a touchdown.

The breakdown happened at the end of a rough first series, which included a false start, a timeout, and a dropped pass by Travis Kelce on third down.

Then Texans outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo — who was part of the sack of beans acquired for Jadeveon Clowney in their trade with the Seahawks — blocked the punt to set up the score.

They at least gained a first down and got the punt off on the ensuing possession, which stands as progress.

It was a shocking start, for a crowd that has gotten used to disappointments in the postseason, as the Chiefs have lost seven of their last eight home playoff games.