Duane Brown active, Ziggy Ansah out for Seahawks

The Seahawks will have left tackle Duane Brown in the lineup for Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 15 due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable for this game, but he’s active agaianst the Packers. George Fant had been playing in Brown’s place and is also active after being listed as questionable on Friday.

While the two tackles are in the lineup, left guard Mike Iupati is out again with a neck injury. Jamarco Jones has been playing in his place.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is also out for the Seahawks. He hurt his neck last weekend. Wide receiver John Ursua, tackle Chad Wheeler, defensive end L.J. Collier, safety Marquise Blair and guard Kyle Fuller round out the inactives.

An illness has been making its way around the Packers recently and it led the team to add right tackle Bryan Bulaga to the injury report as questionable to play. He’s active along with defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who has been dealing with a back injury.

Tackle John Leglue, wide receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, fullback Danny Vitale and cornerback Josh Jackson are inactive for Green Bay.