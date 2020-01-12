Giants hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Dolphins are going to have new offensive and defensive coordinators in 2020.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants will hire Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator. Graham just finished his first season in that role with the Dolphins and reports this weekend indicated the team would allow him to interview with the Giants.

Graham worked with new head coach Joe Judge in New England and spent two years as the Giants’ defensive line coach under Ben McAdoo. The Giants are also reportedly keeping special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert from Pat Shurmur’s staff.

Pelissero adds that the Dolphins are expected to promote Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator. He was the defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2019.

The Dolphins hired Chan Gailey as their offensive coordinator after firing Chad O’Shea at the end of the season.