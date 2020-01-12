Giants want to interview Patrick Graham for DC, holding onto WR coach Tyke Tolbert

Getty Images

The Giants’ search for a defensive coordinator has gotten underway with a call to the Dolphins.

NFL Media reports that the Giants have requested permission to interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same job on Joe Judge’s staff. The expectation is that they will receive that permission.

Judge, Graham and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were all on the Patriots staff together. Graham was also the Giants’ defensive line coach in 2016 and 2017.

The Giants retained special teams coach Thomas McGaughey in one of their first moves after hiring Judge. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports they will also hold onto wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. Tolbert joined the Giants in 2018 and had a hand in developing impressive rookie Darius Slayton during the 2019 season.