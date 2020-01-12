Jadeveon Clowney exits after being hit in the “family jewels”

Getty Images

Sehawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney entered the divisional round game at Green Bay as healthy as he’s been while dealing with a sports hernia. He exited with what appeared at first to be an aggravation of the condition.

It’s not. According to Chris Myers of FOX, Clowney was simply hit in the “family jewels,” and he’ll be ready to return on the next drive.

Clowney pulled up at the end of a play and grabbed at his groin area. On the sideline, he seemed to be in acute pain.

He has looked good so far, with speed, explosion, and overall disruption. If Myer’s report is accurate, Clowney and his family jewels should be good to go when the Seattle defense takes the field again.