Jimmy Johnson elected to Centennial Class of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jimmy Johnson is a Hall of Famer.

The announcement everyone was waiting for occurred at halftime as Hall of Fame president David Baker showed up on the set FOX’s NFL halftime show to give Johnson the news in person. Baker also surprised Bill Cowher a day earlier on CBS’ The NFL Today.

Johnson and Cowher are the two coaches the blue-ribbon panel elected this week as part of the Centennial Slate. The other members of the 15-person Centennial Slate will be revealed on Good Morning Football on Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Centennial Slate also includes 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago) and three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach). They were selected from a list of 38 finalists debated by a Centennial Blue-Ribbon Panel last Wednesday after a cutdown from nearly 300 nominees.

Johnson coached the Cowboys from 1989-1993 and the Dolphins from 1996-99. He went 89-68 overall record.

Johnson turned a Cowboys team that posted a 1-15 record in 1989 into a Super Bowl champion in 1992. Johnson led the Cowboys to three playoff appearances and two Super Bowl victories – Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII – and led the Dolphins to three postseason appearances.

The Class of 2020 will have 20 members, with five modern-era members added the day before Super Bowl LIV in a meeting of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.