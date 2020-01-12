Marlon Humphrey believes Ravens identity is playoff chokers

Getty Images

The Ravens were heavy favorites at home on Saturday night, but Derrick Henry and the Titans steamrolled them for a 28-12 win that leaves the NFL’s top regular season time out of the running for a Super Bowl.

It’s the second straight year that the Ravens have lost at home in their first playoff game and that left cornerback Marlon Humphrey to render a tough appraisal of the team after the game.

“The sad reality of it is, this Ravens’ team, we’ve been here two years in a row and we’ve lost, so I think you’ve got to look at yourself in the mirror,” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “This team’s identity right now is get in the playoffs and choke. It is what it is. That’s just the hard truth.”

Humphrey said he asked himself “is this really happening” during the game, but there was no doubt that reality bit the Ravens hard and they’ll have a long time to consider how to keep it from happening again before they get on the field again.