Marshal Yanda accuses Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face

Getty Images

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda has thought about retirement in the past, but didn’t want to answer any questions about his 2020 plans after Saturday night’s loss to the Titans.

He did want to talk about Titans rookie defensive Jeffery Simmons, however. Yanda told reporters after the game that Simmons spit in his face during the 28-12 loss.

“I’ve never been spitten in my face,” Yanda said, via ESPN.com. “I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98. He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL. He was saying some stuff today that’s just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct.”

Yanda has some history with spitting accusations. He was accused of spitting on then-Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict after a video showing the apparent loogie surfaced following a November 2018 game. Yanda denied spitting at Burfict and he was not disciplined by the league.

Simmons was not asked about the accusation on Saturday, but he’s sure to get a question or two the next time he’s in front of repoters.