On light day through the air, Jimmy Garoppolo got to be “a football player”

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2020, 9:48 AM EST
Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t need to use his arm much on Saturday as the 49ers ran for 186 yards in a 27-10 win over the Vikings, but the quarterback found other ways to pitch in.

On a second quarter run by wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Garoppolo found himself in the open field with Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr off-balance in front of him. Garoppolo put Barr on the ground to provide some more running room for Samuel and give himself the rare feeling of throwing a key block.

“I had to get a pancake on the stat sheet, so I’m pretty happy about it,” Garoppolo said, via San Francisco Chronicle. “Sometimes you have to remember that you’re not just a quarterback. You’re a football player, too.”

Garoppolo opened Saturday’s game 5-of-6 for 57 yards and a touchdown to Kendrick Bourne, but only threw 13 more passes as the 49ers ran their way to a win. Next Sunday may call for a different approach, although the 49ers now know that they can count on Garoppolo to throw a block if needed.

14 responses to “On light day through the air, Jimmy Garoppolo got to be “a football player”

  3. Must be nice to feel like a football player instead of a robot.
    Former Patriot teammates are jealous that Jimmy G. is having fun.

  4. Luckily they’re stacked everywhere else cuz he sucks as a Q.B. coach and GM did a helluva job putting together this team.

  6. The only thing I’m thinking today is the Packers beating the Seahawks. All the speculation in the world is worthless without a win today.

  7. Garapollo is the 2nd best QB in that division. He’s 28 and still getting better. 17-5 as a starter. Can’t carry a team, yet, but the 49ers don’t need him to. Wish the Pats coulda kept him, but they couldn’t.

  8. tedmurph says:
    January 12, 2020 at 10:21 am
    Garapollo is the 2nd best QB in that division. He’s 28 and still getting better. 17-5 as a starter. Can’t carry a team, yet, but the 49ers don’t need him to. Wish the Pats coulda kept him, but they couldn’t.
    ——-
    He’s 22-5 as a starter. He’s carried the team multiple times this season. Arizona, Pittsburgh and New. Orleans games come to mind. You’re right though, he’s getting better.

  10. Garoppolo did a really nice job on that block.

    But there’s nothing that raises the temperatures of defenders than a pretty boy QB who crows about the block he laid on a LB.

    Keep your head on a swivel next week, Jimmy.

  12. papacrick says:
    January 12, 2020 at 10:05 am
    Luckily they’re stacked everywhere else cuz he sucks as a Q.B. coach and GM did a helluva job putting together this team.
    *********************

    He’s not Mahomes, but think you’re underestimating the guy. SF didn’t give him a contract after 2-0 record in New England. He came over to a 1-9 team in SF, and went undefeated the rest of the way, and has 17-5 record. Look at SF with and without Garapollo over the past 2 1/2 years and it’s hard to argue that he’s not the difference.

