Packers answer Seahawks third quarter TD with one of their own

The Seahawks got the ball to start the second half and put together their first touchdown drive of the game, but it didn’t take long for momentum to swing back the Packers’ way.

Aaron Rodgers hit former Seahawk Jimmy Graham for a 27-yard gain on third down to move the ball into Seahawks territory and then found Davante Adams open up the left side of the field a couple of plays later. Adams stopped and cut back across the field to sprint for a 40-yard score that puts the Packers up 28-10 with over seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

It’s the second touchdown of the game for Adams and he now has seven catches for 128 yards.

The Seahawks flew down the field behind big gains by Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf and a fourth down completion to Tyler Lockett near the goal line. Marshawn Lynch got the touchdown, but the Seahawks are right back in that 18-point hole.