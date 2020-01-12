Packers extend their lead to 14-3

Getty Images

The Packers went through the air to score their first touchdown and they kept it on the ground for the second.

Aaron Jones hammered his way into the end zone from a yard out to put the Packers up 14-3 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Jones’ scoring run came with Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney off the field and getting medical attention on the sideline.

The first touchdown was scored by Davante Adams and he kicked off this scoring drive with three straight catches for 44 yards. Adams also drew a pass interference penalty on Shaquill Griffin that accounted for another first down for the home team.

Seattle got a break in the first quarter when official ruled that a Jacob Hollister fumble had no clear recovery after a replay review, but couldn’t put together a scoring drive until a field goal shortly before the end of the first quarter.