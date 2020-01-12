Packers extend their lead to 14-3

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2020, 7:39 PM EST
The Packers went through the air to score their first touchdown and they kept it on the ground for the second.

Aaron Jones hammered his way into the end zone from a yard out to put the Packers up 14-3 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Jones’ scoring run came with Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney off the field and getting medical attention on the sideline.

The first touchdown was scored by Davante Adams and he kicked off this scoring drive with three straight catches for 44 yards. Adams also drew a pass interference penalty on Shaquill Griffin that accounted for another first down for the home team.

Seattle got a break in the first quarter when official ruled that a Jacob Hollister fumble had no clear recovery after a replay review, but couldn’t put together a scoring drive until a field goal shortly before the end of the first quarter.

  1. GB off to a good start, but so were the Texans earlier today, one thing LaFleur is AMAZING at, that MM wasn’t is getting the Packers starting good, they scored on several opening drives this season. They then seem to sputter a bit after his “scripted” plays have been called. Hopefully he can fix that as he continues to grow as a coach. I would also like him to clean up some of the penalties, because they have cost a couple of first downs on.

  4. birdsofafeather11 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:47 pm
    How’s the sideline view Clowney?

    I’D RATHER GET 8 MILLION A YEAR OR WHATEVER AND WATCH FROM THE SIDELINES. ITS A NO BRAINER

  6. leatherface2012 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:45 pm
    Tim Boyle isn’t as good as one of the best QBs of all time.

    In an ideal world, your backup would be that good, but name me a team that has a top 10 QB in the league who’s backup is also top 10. Or maybe you can name someone who’s backup is top 20? Top 30? It has nothing to do with being a Packer fan, it has to do with the reality of the NFL.

    Don’t be naive.

  7. Seahawk arent even trying to hide their cheap shots. Cheap cheap cheap. Legion of suck at defense.

  8. leatherface2012 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:45 pm
    No he shouldn’t, because then you have Tannehill and Mariotta…. and IF you happen to have two players of almost equal skill… then lets say they HAPPEN to be close then when it comes to sign contracts you are paying a starting QB and back up in the area of 40ish Million dollars !?!?! I get it sometimes a team will have HOF QBs on the roster, buts rarely known that they both are. So don’t be talking crazy..

  9. 1 point for every offensive hold on the packers that wasn’t called! That’s 14 if your math is bad.

  15. Leatherface2012 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:45 pm
    Lol. What? Is this clown serious?

  17. JDR says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:14 pm
    Leatherface2012 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 7:45 pm
    Lol. What? Is this clown serious?

    yep (not a clown though) it means you dont draft well, goes for every team, from patriots to chiefs etc etc

  18. Crying Viking fans – what’s new on ProFootball Talk? It’s just sad. No football knowledge, nothing to contribute to a thoughtful conversation about the game, just whining and imaginary biases. It’s pathetic.

    Thank you to all the Viking fans who have positive contributions to the forums on this site – we all acknowledge that you are not the same as the others.

  19. leatherface2012 says:

    yep (not a clown though) it means you dont draft well, goes for every team, from patriots to chiefs etc etc
    ————————————
    Oh, ok, I didn’t realize that every team drafts poorly. Maybe you should start your own team – clearly you are the only one with the ability to draft elite QBs consistently. And probably the only one who can somehow convince top starting QBs to take pay cuts so that a team can roster two top QBs.

    I’m being sarcastic.

    You’re delusional Leatherface.

  20. To all the viking fans posting on here, what is your team getting ready for? Oh yes cleaning out their lockers. This game isn’t over by any means, but at least the Packers are playing a good game.

