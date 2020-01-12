Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2020, 9:52 PM EST
The Packers needed two first downs from their offense to put Sunday’s game against the Seahawks on ice late in the fourth quarter and they turned to Aaron Rodgers to get both of them.

Rodgers dropped a perfect throw into Davante Adams‘ hands for a 32-yard gain on a third down to pick up the first one and he hooked up with tight end Jimmy Graham for another third-down conversion that stood up after a review of the spot of the ball. That allowed the Packers to run out the clock on a 28-23 win that sends them to Santa Clara to face the 49ers for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Rodgers ended the day 16-of-27 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes were to Adams, who scorched the Seahawks secondary all day and finished the night with eight catches for 160 yards.

Aaron Jones also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Packers built a 28-10 lead in the third quarter of the game. Russell Wilson would engineer a pair of touchdown drives to get Seattle back into the game and the defense got him the ball back, but their possession ended with Pete Carroll choosing to punt with 2:41 left in the game after Wilson was sacked by Preston Smith on third down.

It was Smith’s second sack of the day and Za'Darius Smith also posted two sacks as the Packers got big games from two of their biggest offseason acquisitions. Their biggest acquisition might have been head coach Matt LaFleur, who is now 14-3 in his first year in the job and set to coach against his former boss Kyle Shanahan in the NFC Championship Game.

63 responses to “Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game

  11. The most successful team in NFL history is traveling to SF in quest of a NFL record 14th World Championship.

    Better football………..

    ………..for better people.

  13. Jimmy was short of the mark and the spot was at least 2 feet wrong. And the replay confirmed it. But the Refs and NFL decided Erin was supposed to win.

  14. The Refs aren’t even trying to hide their bias anymore. Jimmy Graham’s helmet didn’t make the line to gain so how the hell does the ball make it? Wish my team was one of the chosen few.

  20. Good game! With the way the 2014 season came to an end I was worried right up until the last pass to Graham. We’re going to have to play even better next week if we hope to have a chance.

  22. Packers and their zebras hold off the Seahawks.
    Thats two teams that were robbed by the zebras of advancing in the playoffs.
    Next weeks Championship game should be Vikings vs Seahawks.

  23. Another win holding my breath…. just the way this season has gone. No matter what….. ITS A WIN BABY!!!

  24. illumination666 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm
    If Seattle played the first 3 quarters of a football game, they’d be a pretty good team. Those last throw to Adams was a filthy pass by Rodgers.
    —————————-
    I think you mean the first 2 quarters – the Seahawks looked awesome in the 2nd half, Pete Carroll is the king of halftime adjustments.

  29. I wanted to come on here and laugh at the Seahawks, but watching that game made me really realize how good Wilson is. I was nervous about playing Seattle again. Russell Wilson is a top 5 qb, no doubt. With that said, glad we don’t have to play Seattle. Green Bay, you ready? May the best team win. Go Niners!

  32. That old slow declining fragile qb of ours took a beating and dropped some dimes. He was absolutely clutch on 3rd down.

  33. The poor Vikings fans have to wait at least one more week before the absolute best day of their year…..whenever the Packers are eliminated from Super Bowl contention.

    It would be funny if it wasn’t true. That’s the like of a Viking fan. Sad!

  35. Pete Carroll is right. He has got a chance to win with Russell Wilson. Too bad that is all he got in this game: a chance, not a win.

  37. Seattle got what they deserved. Clowney got away with his majorly illegal hit on Wentz last week and had yet another dirty hit this week. Seattle with several players needlessly taking head shots. NFL has to get its act together.

  38. Packers managed to not squander a huge lead. They have managed all season like that. They really need to stop with the conservative defense and offense when they have a lead. They need to keep the hammer down and run the score up if they have to. This counting on a couple first downs and a favorable spot to win a game is ridiculous.

  39. Congrats Green Bay. Hopefully you play better than you did the first time against the 49ers and their D Line, aka Hatred Incarnate, aka Beef O’Brady aka The Shark Tank aka The QB Killers, aka The QB Missile Crisis, aka The Fab 5, aka The dream killers aka Hog Heaven aka Chow Town, aka Rice a Roni the San Francisco treating, aka Sack Francisco aka.. that’s it, all I got. Seriously though, congrats.

  42. Good game, I know a rookie Packer coaches don’t make it to the playoffs and this years packer team would be lucky be .500 compared to what most thought. So its really cool to see them in them in the play in game for the Super Bowl. I know they got whooped last time, but they also started really bad… Adams had a nice catch 1st down with a penalty that backed them, and the 9ers drive that started on the two… So hopefully that start better that.

  43. niners816 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 9:58 pm
    I wanted to come on here and laugh at the Seahawks, but watching that game made me really realize how good Wilson is. I was nervous about playing Seattle again. Russell Wilson is a top 5 qb, no doubt. With that said, glad we don’t have to play Seattle. Green Bay, you ready? May the best team win. Go Niners!
    ——————————————-
    Classy post – see you next week!

  49. Great win by the Packers. Defense played great in the 1st half, but let them back into the game the 2nd half. Offense sputtered in the second half, but did enough to get the win at the end. Russell Wilson is amazing, but the Packers did get 5 sacks on a very mobile quarterback. Seahawks couldn’t stop Green Bay on third down. Go Pack GO!!

  50. Jimmy was short of the mark and the spot was at least 2 feet wrong. And the replay confirmed it. But the Refs and NFL decided Erin was supposed to win.

    Watch the play again and Allison gets absolutely undressed in a clear out route. Should have been a obvious hold

  51. Another running QB knocked out of the playoffs …. gets old watching these QBs take off running for cheap yards because they can slide and not take the hit or run around till someone gets open or get sacked and have to be gently laid to the ground

  52. Congratulations Pack. Best wishes the rest of the way. Good luck next week against Santa Clara. You should handle them well. Play them hard for all fourth quarters and you’ll find them a surprisingly soft team.

  54. Great game Seahawks fans. Russell Wilson is probably the best QB in the game right now (and this is tough to say as a Packer fan). He didn’t have a ton of help from his teammates, and he truly seemed to will his team to a near-victory. Between his scrambling, his nearly impossible passes for clutch completions, and his ability to run for 15 yards (seemingly at will), he reminds me of Rodgers of 2010. The difference is, Wilson seems to do it year after year. If he had a stronger supporting cast, he would be a multiple SB winner.

  56. Was glad to see the arrogant Petey Carroll whining at the Graham 3rd down conversion. Seems like Marshawn was more like DECEASED mode for the Seahags, as well.

  57. The Packers looked good today, but they have looked lousy most of the season to me. Honestly didn’t look like a playoff worthy team. Not that Seattle looked all that great at times. Hard to believe they are in the NFC championship game. This from an NFL fan, not a fan of either team.

  58. Why do fans assume the yellow line projected by the TV networks onto the field is the official first down marker. Always amazes me how naive some of these fans are.

  59. GB on the Packers last 1st down to Graham. Refs confirm, then go out of their way to say Addition footage is irrelevant? What is that? WEIRD. I’m not taking away the Packers win. I’m just saying it will just add to controversy.

  60. Green and gold get a special win and Fox is going on again about JJ going to HOF. Stop widening the plate HOF!! Adams and Rodger put on a clinic and no respect.

