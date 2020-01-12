Packers hold off Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship Game

Getty Images

The Packers needed two first downs from their offense to put Sunday’s game against the Seahawks on ice late in the fourth quarter and they turned to Aaron Rodgers to get both of them.

Rodgers dropped a perfect throw into Davante Adams‘ hands for a 32-yard gain on a third down to pick up the first one and he hooked up with tight end Jimmy Graham for another third-down conversion that stood up after a review of the spot of the ball. That allowed the Packers to run out the clock on a 28-23 win that sends them to Santa Clara to face the 49ers for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Rodgers ended the day 16-of-27 for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring passes were to Adams, who scorched the Seahawks secondary all day and finished the night with eight catches for 160 yards.

Aaron Jones also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Packers built a 28-10 lead in the third quarter of the game. Russell Wilson would engineer a pair of touchdown drives to get Seattle back into the game and the defense got him the ball back, but their possession ended with Pete Carroll choosing to punt with 2:41 left in the game after Wilson was sacked by Preston Smith on third down.

It was Smith’s second sack of the day and Za'Darius Smith also posted two sacks as the Packers got big games from two of their biggest offseason acquisitions. Their biggest acquisition might have been head coach Matt LaFleur, who is now 14-3 in his first year in the job and set to coach against his former boss Kyle Shanahan in the NFC Championship Game.