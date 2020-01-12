Packers open with a touchdown

Getty Images

The Packers have right tackle Bryan Bulaga in the lineup for Sunday’s NFC playoff game against the Seahawks, but he didn’t take the field with the offense to start the game.

That didn’t slow them down a bit. They ripped off first downs on their first two offensive plays and Aaron Rodgers found tight end Jimmy Graham to convert one third down. The second saw Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 20-yard touchdown that put the home team up 7-0.

Bulaga was added to the injury report this weekend because of an illness that has been making its way through the Packers locker room recently. He was listed as questionable along with five others who have been suffering from the same symptoms.

Jared Veldheer started in place of Bulaga.