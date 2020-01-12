Packers take 21-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones scored multiple touchdowns in six games during the regular season and the Packers won all six times that happened, so a development late in the second quarter bodes quite well for Green Bay.

Jones plunged into the end zone from a yard out with about 90 seconds left to play in the half for his second touchdown of the second quarter and the Packers extended their lead over the Seahawks to 21-3. The Seahawks were able to muster up enough yards to move into Green Bay territory, but a Hail Mary try by Russell Wilson fell incomplete.

Jones has picked up 46 yards on 13 carries and Davante Adams has six catches for 88 yards and the other Packers touchdown of the day. They’ve been the major drivers of the Packers offense thus far and playing from in front should mean plenty of work for Jones in the second half.

The Seahawks haven’t enjoyed that kind of balance. Wilson is 6-of-12 for 105 yards, but he’s been sacked three times and his scrambling has accounted for 16 of the team’s 36 rushing yards. Fixing the offensive issues for the Seahawks won’t be helped by the fact that left guard Jamarco Jones left the game with a head injury. Jones, who is playing in place of Mike Iupati, has been replaced by fourth-round pick Phil Haynes.

The Packers have dealt with some injury and illness issues of their own, but they’ve weathered any of those storms well enough to hold a comfortable lead at halftime.