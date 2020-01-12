Packers take 21-3 lead into halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on January 12, 2020, 8:15 PM EST
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored multiple touchdowns in six games during the regular season and the Packers won all six times that happened, so a development late in the second quarter bodes quite well for Green Bay.

Jones plunged into the end zone from a yard out with about 90 seconds left to play in the half for his second touchdown of the second quarter and the Packers extended their lead over the Seahawks to 21-3. The Seahawks were able to muster up enough yards to move into Green Bay territory, but a Hail Mary try by Russell Wilson fell incomplete.

Jones has picked up 46 yards on 13 carries and Davante Adams has six catches for 88 yards and the other Packers touchdown of the day. They’ve been the major drivers of the Packers offense thus far and playing from in front should mean plenty of work for Jones in the second half.

The Seahawks haven’t enjoyed that kind of balance. Wilson is 6-of-12 for 105 yards, but he’s been sacked three times and his scrambling has accounted for 16 of the team’s 36 rushing yards. Fixing the offensive issues for the Seahawks won’t be helped by the fact that left guard Jamarco Jones left the game with a head injury. Jones, who is playing in place of Mike Iupati, has been replaced by fourth-round pick Phil Haynes.

The Packers have dealt with some injury and illness issues of their own, but they’ve weathered any of those storms well enough to hold a comfortable lead at halftime.

24 responses to “Packers take 21-3 lead into halftime

  2. Well, teams have realized that to run on the Seahawks you have to take it out wide. They have slow lateral movement. That was exposed on week 16 versus the Cardinals where Kenyan Drake ran all over them. Teams have been doing that to them ever since and it’s working. Also, their o-line is getting pushed around. We’ll see what kind of halftime adjustments Pete Carroll’s going to make, but, the Seahawks are not built to come from behind so it’s going to be an uphill battle

  4. Another game this weekend destroyed by refs. The NFL is impossible to watch when teams are robbed of advancing in the playoffs. In a just world Minnesota should be facing Seattle in the NFC championship game but I guess money still has pull with the refs.

  5. TribeOfOne says:
    January 6, 2020 at 1:26 pm
    He is definitely a beast. No denying that. However, it was the Eagles secondary which has been notoriously bad this season. I wouldn’t expect him to have another game that big this post season.
    ____________________________
    Yeah, I know, I’m right once again. The Smith Bros aren’t going to let Russ sit in the pocket for 10 seconds at a time. See you next week Green Bay.

  6. Lol the Seahawks are so classless. If you can’t win just play dirty and start fights seems to be the strategy the team from putrid sound is employing tonight. Can’t wait to watch the pack continue to pour it on in the second half.

  8. No time to rest – Pack need to put this away and not let Wilson do his crazy running around and bring them back thing,

  9. skolbrother33 says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:19 pm
    Another game this weekend destroyed by refs. The NFL is impossible to watch when teams are robbed of advancing in the playoffs. In a just world Minnesota should be facing Seattle in the NFC championship game but I guess money still has pull with the refs.
    ——
    The Vikings got beat by 3 scores. The refs didn’t do that. Your inability to have a competent offensive did. Take the L like a man.

  10. People complaining about the refs I hope you’re talking about the Packers getting ripped off. Even though it didn’t lead to any points the Seahawks clearly lost that ball. No idea what else you’re complaining about. Perhaps the Clowny play where he damn near ripped off the guys head. No reason to complain besides that. Anything to shift the blame away from the loser.

  12. The Packers ain’t no Houston Texans, and Russell Wilson is no Patrick Mahomes. The game is all but over at this point.

  13. Give it a break with the ref talk… people tackle up by the head and neck gear and wonder why they get called for stuff even though it MAY not quite be there it certainly looks like it… I mean Lamar Jackson I can understand on an INT return… But Clowney knows how to wrap up and tackle…. but they also messed up the fumble call if all you are going to do is complain about the officiating week in and week out from August through Feb. its time to find a new sport to watch.

  14. Time for a reality check, baby.

    The Packers don’t look afraid, or even very afraid.

    Looks like Dynasty 2.0 didn’t show up tonight.

    Packers/Niners will be a fun NFC Championship game.

  15. Fox spent the hole half talking about JJ going to HOF. HOF stop widening the plate! Green and gold are actually doing something special tonight! Sheesh!

  19. Not sure how Lynch’s hit on Sullivan isn’t a block in the back, but the refs were in position and didn’t call it – can anyone clarify why that isn’t a penalty?

  21. There is an article with proof that the refs screw the Raiders so there you go with your losers blame the refs crap!

  22. Hey jjfootball, I guess the face planting the Packers gave to the tender little snowflake Barney brigade in their 1.2 billion dollar monument to minisoda stupidity doesn’t count?

  23. northernpackfan says:
    January 12, 2020 at 8:31 pm
    Not sure how Lynch’s hit on Sullivan isn’t a block in the back, but the refs were in position and didn’t call it – can anyone clarify why that isn’t a penalty?
    ————————
    My guess is the NFL needs the game to stay close. Gone are the days of the best team winning outright.

