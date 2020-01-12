Pat Shurmur will be the Broncos’ offensive coordinator

Getty Images

It wasn’t long after the Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello that reports linked former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur to the job.

It wasn’t long before there were multiple reports that Shurmur had gone from candidate to the choice as the second offensive coordinator of Vic Fangio’s run as the Broncos head coach.

The Broncos won games with three different quarterbacks, but ranked 28th in points scored and total yards during the 2019 season. Rookie Drew Lock closed out the year as the starter and sparked the offense enough to raise hope that he’ll bring them better results in 2020.

While there’s been no official word yet, it’s apparent the team believes Shurmur is the man to coax out that improvement.