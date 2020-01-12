Patrick Mahomes told Chiefs “Let’s do something special” when they fell behind

Getty Images

The only way the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Texans couldn’t have gone any worse for the Chiefs would have been if Patrick Mahomes had been injured.

The Texans led 21-0 after 15 minutes and extended that lead to 24-0 before the Chiefs got off the mat. Because Mahomes wasn’t injured, he was there to lead the charge by throwing four touchdown passes in the second quarter to put the Chiefs in front before halftime.

After the 51-31 win, Mahomes shared the message he had for his teammates when they found themselves in that deep hole early in the game.

“The biggest thing I was preaching to the team was ‘let’s do something special,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Mahomes finished the day with 321 passing yards, 53 rushing yards and five passing touchdowns, which certainly qualifies as a special outing. Another one next week could send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history.