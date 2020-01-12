Report: Broncos want Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on Sunday and they reportedly know who they want to replace him.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos will “move fast to secure” former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur for the coordinator role. It appears Denver will have some company in that pursuit.

There have been other reports of interest in Shurmur for offensive coordinator positions around the league, but Klis reports that he’s drawn to the Broncos job because of Drew Lock. The 2019 second-round pick showed promise as the Broncos won four of their final five games in the regular season.

Shurmur was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings in 2017 before getting the Giants head coaching job. He also had runs as a coordinator with the Eagles and Rams around a stint as the Browns head coach.