Report: Julian Edelman arrested for misdemeanor vandalism

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly been arrested for vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car.

Edelman was in Beverly Hills at around 9 p.m. on Saturday when he jumped onto a Mercedes and damaged it, according to TMZ.com. Someone in the area flagged down police officers, who arrested Edelman.

According to the report, Edelman, who had been drinking, was given a citation for misdemeanor vandalism and released.

Edelman reportedly needs knee and shoulder surgery this offseason.