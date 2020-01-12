Seahawks cut deficit to 28-23 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

We saw a monumental comeback by the Chiefs in the first of Sunday’s games and the Seahawks are trying to pull off another one in the nightcap.

Marshawn Lynch pushed his way into the end zone from the one-yard-line to cut the Packers’ lead to 28-23 with 9:33 to play in the game. The Seahawks went for two, but Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander sacked Russell Wilson to ruin their chances of cutting the lead to three points.

The Seahawks were down 21-3 at halftime, but have scored on all three of their second half possessions. Wilson has driven that effort with his arm and his legs and he’ll have a chance to pull off a memorable ending if the defense does its part.

Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and the Packers will have some say in that as we near the conclusion in Green Bay.