Texans jump out to quick lead

Getty Images

The Texans didn’t need long to take an early lead.

And the recent mythology about the Chiefs being better defensively went away just as quickly.

The Texans took a 7-0 lead three minutes into their game against the Chiefs, in dramatic fashion.

Deshaun Watson hit a wide open Kenny Stills for a 54-yard touchdown.

Stills was unguarded as the entire Kansas City secondary bit on short routes, and he cruised to the end zone with no one else in the camera frame.

They did it before the Chiefs had a chance to touch the ball, setting an early tone.