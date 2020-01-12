Texans score, but Chiefs put their foot back down

Getty Images

When the Texans appeared to show some fight, the Chiefs moved quickly to take it away from them again.

After Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown to break a long scoreless drought in the third quarter, the Chiefs answered and pushed their lead back to 48-31.

We have to keep pointing this out, but the Texans opened the game with a 24-0 lead, and the Chiefs answered by scoring 41 unanswered points.

They continued after the Watson drive, with Patrick Mahomes hitting tight end Blake Bell for a touchdown. Bell didn’t have a touchdown in the regular season, but everybody may have one for the Chiefs before they’re finished.

Scoring touchdowns on seven consecutive drives seems impossible, but the Chiefs are making it look easy at the moment.