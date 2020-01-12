Texans up 21-0 after stunning first quarter

Getty Images

The Chiefs were desperate to try to turn things around, trailing 14-0 early in the first quarter, so they put one of their best players in position to make a play.

Things promptly got worse.

(Because, as we know from years of experience, things can always get worse.)

After Tyreek Hill was put in to return a punt, he fumbled it away, and the Texans piled on another quick touchdown, with Darren Fells catching a touchdown two plays later to go up 21-0.

Hill was then hammered on the next series by Texans safety Justin Reid, knocking the ball loose. That extended a series of plays for the Chiefs that began with promise, and saw the balls hit receivers in the hands.

It’s a thorough beating so far, the kind of hole the Chiefs haven’t been in this season (they only lost four games all year, none by more than a touchdown).