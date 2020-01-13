Ahkello Witherspoon volunteers to play special teams after benching

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon played only 13 defensive snaps Saturday, benched after giving up 41-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

How did Witherspoon handle Emmanuel Moseley replacing him?

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Witherspoon volunteered to take over Moseley’s special teams snaps, telling special teams coach Richard Hightower he wanted to help anyway he could.

“For Ahkello to be replaced by Emmanuel early in the game, he handled it great,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He went right up to Hightower right after that, which Hightower told me yesterday.

“Went up to him and was like, ‘Hey, coach pulled me. They’re going with E-man. But hey, I’m good. Make sure you give me all E-man’s reps, everything he has on special teams. I want to do whatever I can to help. He needs his energy, you put me in on special teams.'”

Witherspoon played seven special teams snaps, while Moseley played 35 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams.