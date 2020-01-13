Andrew Berry set to interview for Browns G.M. opening this week

Getty Images

Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry’s name has come up often as a candidate for the General Manager job with the Browns and he’s expected to get his chance to make his case for the job this week.

According to multiple reports, Berry is set to interview with the Browns. He’s the first candidate slated to meet with the team as Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds turned down the chance to interview.

Berry won’t have to spend much time introducing himself to the Browns as he spent three years as their vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018. Based on how Browns owner Jimmy Haslam explained the relationship between coach and G.M, Berry’s ability to mesh with Kevin Stefanski will likely be a big factor in his chances of getting the job.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are also expected to request an interview with Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton.