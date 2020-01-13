Andy Reid makes playoff history

January 13, 2020
In its 100-year history, the NFL has seen only six postseason games in which one team erased a deficit of 20 or more points to win. Chiefs coach Andy Reid made history on Sunday by becoming the only man to be on both sides of history.

Six years ago, the Chiefs and Reid blew a 28-point lead against the Colts, losing in the wild-card round. On Sunday, the Chiefs and Reid overcame a 24-point deficit against the Texans, for a spot in the AFC Championship. No other coach has won and lost a game involving comebacks of that magnitude.

The biggest comeback in postseason history continues to be Buffalo’s 1993 32-point reversal against the Oilers, followed by Colts-Chiefs and then Super Bowl LI, during which the Patriots climbed out of a 28-3 hole. Yesterday’s game joins those and two others, both of which involved the 49ers.

In early 2003, the 49ers wiped out a 24-point lead to beat the Giants, 39-38. Forty-five years earlier, the 49ers blew a 20-point lead against the Lions.

  3. He’s also the only coach in history to make the comeback in 9.5 minutes and the only coach in history to be down by more than 20 only to win by more than 20. This team is a buzzsaw that no one wants apart of.

  5. Now Now..give credit where credit is due. The Texans handed the Chiefs three short field advantages in a row. The kick return in which the Texans forgot how to tackle, the very next kick return with the Texans’ fumble giving the Chiefs only 6 yards to get another score, then there was the pass interference call that set the Chiefs up again, etc.

  7. Reid has many moments that he deserves to be criticized for, but the loss to the Colts really wasn’t on him. Jamal Charles and his backup left the game with injuries and a starting cornerback went out. So you couldn’t do the things you needed to do to keep the lead, run the ball and limit big plays. Against year two Andrew Luck. Not sure any coach could have protected that lead that day.

  9. If he doesn’t have it already he will definitely end up with the HC who has the most playoff appearances with ZERO rings.

  10. Chiefs favored last year too until they ran into Brady and the Dynasty. Watch out KC the titans head coach is a former all pro linebacker for the Patriots. He will have his team ready to play PHYSICAL.

  11. Just think, the Texans collapsed just like the Oilers against the Bills. Yesterday, it was in the 2nd quarter, the Oilers let the Bills come back in just the 3rd quarter.

    Miami came back from 24 against the Chargers in that epic 81/82 game but their kicker cost them the win.

