Andy Reid makes playoff history

Getty Images

In its 100-year history, the NFL has seen only six postseason games in which one team erased a deficit of 20 or more points to win. Chiefs coach Andy Reid made history on Sunday by becoming the only man to be on both sides of history.

Six years ago, the Chiefs and Reid blew a 28-point lead against the Colts, losing in the wild-card round. On Sunday, the Chiefs and Reid overcame a 24-point deficit against the Texans, for a spot in the AFC Championship. No other coach has won and lost a game involving comebacks of that magnitude.

The biggest comeback in postseason history continues to be Buffalo’s 1993 32-point reversal against the Oilers, followed by Colts-Chiefs and then Super Bowl LI, during which the Patriots climbed out of a 28-3 hole. Yesterday’s game joins those and two others, both of which involved the 49ers.

In early 2003, the 49ers wiped out a 24-point lead to beat the Giants, 39-38. Forty-five years earlier, the 49ers blew a 20-point lead against the Lions.