Andy Reid says Chris Jones is day-to-day with calf injury

The Chiefs were able to win Sunday’s game against the Texans despite the absence of defensive tackle Chris Jones and they’re hopeful that they’ll have him on hand when they face the Titans for the AFC title next Sunday.

Jones was scratched due to a calf injury. Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Jones wasn’t able to push off the injured leg during pregame warmups, which made it an easy call to keep him out of action.

Reid added that the team considers Jones day-to-day and will continue monitoring his condition throughout the week.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne was the only Chiefs player ruled out ahead of their win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce was listed as questionable due to a knee issue, although his three touchdowns in the 51-31 win were a pretty good sign that he’ll be able to keep on trucking into the next game.