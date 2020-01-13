Bill O’Brien expects defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel to return

Getty Images

The Texans gave up two first downs and 46 yards in the first quarter of Sunday’s divisional-round game. Of course, two dropped third-down passes by the Chiefs helped.

The Chiefs ended up with 434 yards and 51 points in a total team meltdown by the Texans.

Speculation about the future of Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel began immediately afterward.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he expects Crennel to return, though O’Brien did not specify in what role.

“Yes, I do,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I do expect him to be back. I will meet with all staff members one by one and see where we are at, but, yes, I anticipate him being back.”

Crennel, 72, was the Texans’ defensive coordinator from 2014-16. He stepped away from the defense in 2017 to make way for Mike Vrabel to take over as defensive coordinator.

Crennel was assistant head coach for one season before Vrabel left for the Titans. Crennel then resumed his duties as defensive coordinator in 2018.