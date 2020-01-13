Bill O’Brien: No plans to hire a G.M.

Getty Images

Bill O’Brien is not only safe, he’s going to keep doing two jobs, according to Bill O’Brien.

The Texans coach said Monday — after an incredible playoff collapse against the Chiefs — that the team has no plans to hire a General Manager.

“The way I see it right now, it stays the way it is,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We have a great group of people.”

After their failed run at Nick Caserio a year ago, O’Brien acted as the de facto G.M., and the team must have been convinced that it was fine to continue to operate that way.

Of course, it’s not like the Texans have that many draft picks to worry about, having already given up their first- and third-rounders this year, and their first- and second-rounders in 2021 (among others) in a volley of O’Brien-orchestrated deals that netted them Larmey Tunsil, Kenny Stills, and Gareon Conley.

So now O’Brien will continue to run things, along with a group of executives including Jack Easterby, and they have a lot of business to do.

O’Brien said he hoped to negotiate a contract extension for quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason, as well as for Tunsil. That’s a lot of negotiating, and they obviously think their coach can handle it.