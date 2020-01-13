Both home teams favored by a touchdown in conference championships

Getty Images

The home teams are touchdown favorites in the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs are 7 or 7.5-point favorites over the Titans, while in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers are 7-point favorites over the Packers.

The home team is usually favored in conference championship games, although a touchdown is a bigger point spread than we typically see. Last year the two home teams, the Chiefs and Saints, were both 3-point favorites. Both home teams lost in overtime, to the Patriots and Rams.

Both of the conference championships are rematches of regular season meetings. The Titans beat the Chiefs in Tennessee, 35-32, while the 49ers destroyed the Packers in San Francisco, 37-8.