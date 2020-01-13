Browns ask to interview George Paton for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Browns are looking for a General Manager who can work well with their new head coach, so they want to talk to a guy who literally worked with him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns have requested permission to interview Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton.

He obviously has a relationship with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who was the Vikings offensive coordinator.

Paton turned down the opportunity to interview for the Jets last year (and two times before that), so we’ll see where he draws the line on people he’ll agree to talk to.

The Browns are also interviewing Andrew Berry this week, as they try to rebuild their football operation. Again.