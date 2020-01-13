Carlos Hyde doesn’t want to start over with another team

Getty Images

Carlos Hyde has done enough moving around over the last two years to know that he doesn’t want to make another change this offseason.

Hyde left the 49ers for the Browns as a free agent in 2018 and then got traded to the Jaguars during the season. He signed with the Chiefs after being dropped by Jacksonville in March and then got dealt again to the Texans just before the start of the regular season.

Hyde wound up leading the Texans with 1,070 yards, which set a career high for the 2014 second-round pick and left him feeling like he’d just assume pick up where he left off rather than start fresh with a different team.

“Yes, I definitely want to be back here,” Hyde said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t want to go to another team and start all over again. I felt like Houston was home. I think I handled my part. I’ve just got to let things play out in the offseason and see what happens.”

Duke Johnson remains under contract in Houston, but Lamar Miller is set to join Hyde as a free agent come the start of the new league year.