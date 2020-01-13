Chris Carson relieved he won’t need hip surgery

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson still is using crutches, but his goal is a return in time for training camp.

“I’ve been through this before,” Carson said Monday, via audio from Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “So I know how to attack it. I know the process and how everything goes, so I’m just ready to get back.”

Coach Pete Carroll already had revealed that Carson wouldn’t need surgery on his injured hip. That came as a relief to Carson.

“I’m thankful I didn’t have to get surgery,” Carson said. “That’s the biggest thing for me mentally. I’m good, 100 percent, as good as I can be, you know what I mean? I’m good. I’m fine.”

Carson injured his hip in Week 16 against the Cardinals, ending his season. He finished his third season with a career-high 278 carries for a career-high 1,230 yards and tied his career-high with nine total touchdowns.